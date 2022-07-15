Randeep Hooda Pens A Sweet For 'Extraction' Co-star Chris Hemsworth Post Watching 'Thor'

Actor Randeep Hooda is the actor who has proven his calibre by outplaying every role that he has played. His much appreciated and critically acclaimed OTT-released Film Extraction was the biggest leap in Randeep Hooda's career.

Paving his way into a different league, Randeep Hooda shared his screen space with Chris Hemsworth. Chris is an actor who is globally recognised and has a huge craze amongst fans all over the world.

Randeep and Chris when came together created magic on screen. Though the film did not release in theatres due to the pandemic, many appreciated it and said that it was a film that could have created a huge noise in the theatres.

Being more than a co-star, Randeep proved to be a great friend by watching the film with his close ones at the theatres. Not only that he penned down a sweet note that mentioned, 'Watching our very own Tyler, rock it once again as Thor.'

Indeed, Chris will be very happy to see how his Extraction co- star came ahead to watch his film and cheer for him. Chris Hemsworth's film, Thor: Love and Thunder, released worldwide on July 7 and has garnered a good collection at the box office.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)