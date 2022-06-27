Randeep Hooda Performs The Last Rites Of Sarabjit Singh's Sister Dalbir Kaur In Punjab

Dalbir Kaur, who was the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court in 1991, breathed her last on Saturday, and her last rights were conducted at Bhikhiwind in Punjab. Actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of Sarabjit in the film Sarbjit, performed Dalbir Kaur's last rights. According to several media reports, Randeep Hooda and Dalbir Kaur formed a close bond during the shoot of the film and the actor's gesture at her last rights was hailed by many.

Randeep Hooda performs the last rights of Dalbir Kaur

Randeep Hooda, who played the titular role of Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 film arrived at Dalbir Kaur's funeral and pictures from her last rights surfaced online. He performed her last rights with many others in attendance. Kaur was known for her determination to have her brother released from his conviction in 1991 and she continued her persistent campaign until his death in 2013.

Randeep Hooda also extended birthday wishes to Kaur in 2020 as he shared a picture of the duo embracing each other. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the duo formed such a close bond, that Kaur had asked the actor to give her 'kandha' when she passes away. The actor kept his word and reached Bhikhiwind near Amritsar to pay his final respects to Kaur and performed her last rites.

The 2016 film also saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the role of Dalbir Kaur on screen.

Sarabjit Singh was sentenced by the SC of Pakistan for being involved in a series of bomb blasts in Lahore and Faisalabad. He breathed his last in 2013 when he was brutally attacked by prison inmates in jail. Kaur then took it upon herself to obtain justice for her brother and spent 23 years negotiating with the Indian and Pakistani governments.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@Raminder_Pal/ANI