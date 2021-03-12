Randeep Hooda Recalls Knee Injury On Dad's Birthday: 'He’s Always Been 1st To My Rescue'

As Randeep Hooda's father Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda turned a year older on March 12, the actor shared a glimpse of the time when he was hospitalised amid shooting for his upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep penned a heartwarming note for his father and paid an ode to "the man who’s always been the first to come to his rescue since 1976." Randeep remarked that Dr Ranbir Singh has come to his rescue as a doctor, father, friend, and guide; no matter where he is in the world. The Highway star then went on to wish his 'papa' a very happy birthday and recalled the time when the latter was examining his knee after it had dislocated while doing an action scene on the sets of his film, Radhe.

Randeep pays ode to his father

It was last year in August when the actor had undergone leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. According to PTI, Randeep Hooda's father updated fans about his son's health by issuing a statement. He thanked fans for their concern and mentioned that Randeep was recovering well and will be discharged soon. He also assured that Randeep was COVID-19 negative and that the surgery had gone well.

Randeep, time and again, expresses his feelings for his parents. On the occasion of their 49th marriage anniversary, he took to Twitter to share the promise he made to his parents. In his tweet, he shared a happy family picture and wrote, “A happy 49th Marriage anniversary to my lovely parents Asha Hooda & Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda. I would never want to do anything to wipe this smile off their faces no matter what anguish I might be going through personally.”

On the work front, Randeep is awaiting the release of his upcoming outing titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie is the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran, and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcomer. He also wrapped up shooting for his another movie, Unfair and Lovely, opposite Ileana D'Cruz. The entire team of the film shot their sequences in Haryana. Ileana wrote, "Will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story!".