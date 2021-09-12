Randeep Hooda Recounts Shelved Film On Battle Of Saragarhi Anniversary; 'stories Live On'

Randeep Hooda has established his name globally after making an appearance in the Netflix film Extraction last year. He recently celebrated the 124th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, recollecting his shelved film based on the battle to honour the Saragarhi martyrs. Taking to his Instagram, Randeep shared a glimpse of his character from the movie along with a picture from the gurudwara made as the battle's memorial.

He penned a heartfelt note with a reference to his shelved movie, 'Some movies never get made but the stories live on forever'. The actor further described the events of the battle, that took place between the British Raj and Afghan tribesmen. The Indian army's fourth battalion of the Sikh Regiment commemorates the battle every year, as Saragarhi Day.

Randeep Hooda marks anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, September 12, Randeep wrote, "In 1897 on the Northwest Frontier (present day #afghanistan 🇦🇫) 21 #Sikhs stood up against 10000 #afghanistani tribesmen.. it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand inspite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs fierce battle to death as one of the greatest last stands in the armed history of the world. 3 #gurudwara have been made in their memorial.. this one is in near #goldentemple #amritsar. Boleeeeeeeeeee sooo nihala..Saaaaaatsriakaaalaaa #Waheguru ji ka #Khalsa .. Waheguru ji ki Fateh 🙏🏽 #SaragarhiDa."

The actor can be seen in an intense look from his character in the movie as he points his ammunition. The other picture shows him posing outside the Saragarhi centenary, sporting a long beard.

However, the Highway actor didn't reveal the real reason behind the movie being shelved. The actor is famous for going through stunning transformations for his roles, and this movie was no exception. As per reports, the actor had kept his hair uncut for almost 3 years before he was offered a role in the Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. The actor even apologized at the Golden Temple in Amritsar before he did the deed.

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in the action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani. The actor will now be seen in an upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash as well as the film Unfair and Lovely.

(IMAGE: RANDEEP HOODA / INSTA)