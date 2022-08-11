Randeep Hooda Remembers Sarabjit's Sister Dalbir On Raksha Bandhan; Shares Throwback Pic

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda was left grieving after the demise of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur. Dalbir Kaur breathed her last on June 25, 2022, after suffering a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab. As Hooda played the titular role in the 2016 film Sarabjit, Kaur's character was portrayed by Aishwarya Rai. Hooda shared a deep bond with Dalbir Kaur and also kept his promise to perform her last rites. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Highway star shared a throwback picture with Kaur and remembered her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a picture of him sharing smiles with his sister Anjali Hooda and Dalbir Kaur. In the photo, Anjali and Dalbir could be seen hugging each other, while Randeep Hooda stood behind them.

Sharing the picture, the actor penned a heartfelt note and mentioned how Dalbir must be blessing him. He wrote, "When one leaves you realise the preciousness of the other .. aapki raakhi ka mahatva aur bhi ubhar ke saamne aaya hai Dalbir ji .. aap jahan bhi hain mujhe yakeen hai ke aapka aashirvaad mere upar bana rahega." He further wrote a note to his sister and penned, "to Anjali.. I love you and I’m with you through thick and thin."

Randeep Hooda bids emotional farewell to Dalbir Kaur

Randeep Hooda performed the last rites of Dalbir Kaur on June 27, 2022. The actor penned an emotional farewell note to Dalbir Kaur and mentioned how she always asked him to visit her. The actor wrote, "'Ghar Zaroor Aana' was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon."

Talking about Dalbir Kaur, Randeep Hooda penned, "A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time."

Image: Instagram/@randeephooda