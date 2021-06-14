Randeep Hooda Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'hope You Are Happy And At Peace'

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself with Sushant Singh Rajput as he remembered the late actor on his death anniversary. Randeep penned down an emotional note as he shared the post with his followers on social media. Fans too wrote emotional comments on the post shared by him, as they too remembered Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep Hooda shared an image where he and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen standing together as they pose for a picture. The two actors were all smiles as they looked towards the camera in front of them. Randeep Hooda donned a black jacket with a white shirt and denim. Both the actors looked extremely happy as they stood with arms wrapped around each other as they posed for the picture. Fans seemed to get quite emotional after Randeep shared the image online. The actor further went on to write a suitable caption to complete the post. Randeep wrote that he hopes Sushant is happy and at peace wherever he is. He then added a hug emoji and ended the post with that humble gesture. Fans were quick to pour their heart out on the post as they were amazed by the emotional post uploaded by Randeep Hooda.

Fans posted a number of comments mostly writing about how much they miss the late actor. The post went on to garner over one lakh likes in a short span of time and is still growing. A number of prominent celebrities along with Randeep Hooda too expressed their grief on the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Ankita Lokhande herself shared an entire montage of pictures where the two can be seen having a gala time with each other. Actor Rajkummar Rao too expressed his grief by sharing a picture of Sushant on his Instagram stories. A number of fans all over social media came together to express their grief over the one-year death anniversary of the late actor. They shared several images of the actor and spoke highly of his works in films and television as they remembered him.

