Randeep Hooda Resumes Shoot For Web Series 'Inspector Avinash': Says 'Show Must Go On'

Bollywood actor, Randeep Hooda has a huge fan following for his action-packed roles. The actor was last seen in the antagonist role of Rana in the action crime Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Randeep Hooda is now all set to make his digital debut with the web series Inspector Avinash. The Kick actor has resumed the shoot for Inspector Avinash, which was earlier halted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared the news with an Instagram post.

Randeep Hooda resumes shooting for Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda enjoys a following of over 3.2 million on Instagram. The Extraction actor took to his Instagram handle on July 10, 2021, to announce that he has begun the second shoot schedule for the web series Inspector Avinash. In the caption, Hooda wrote, "The show must go on. 2nd schedule of #inspectoravinash begins 🤞🏼🤞🏼". In the photo, Hooda was seen sitting on a chair while his face was covered with clapboard. He was wearing a white t-shirt in the photo.

Details about Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda will soon star in the web series Inspector Avinash. The web series will also mark Randeep Hooda's digital debut. Inspector Avinash is a cop thriller based on the super cop of UP, Avinash Mishra. It will also cast Urvashi Rautela, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdev, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyayan Suman, Priyanka Bose, Amit Sial, and Abhimanyu Singh. Randeep Hooda was shooting for the film in UP and Chambal before the second wave of COVID-19.

Randeep Hooda's shoot diaries

During his shoot in UP, Randeep Hooda shared several photos on his Instagram handle. The actor also shared his look from the upcoming series in January. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's shoot diaries.

Randeep Hooda's fitness Friday

Randeep Hood took to his Instagram handle on Friday, July 9, 2021, to share a reel from his shadowboxing. In the video, Randeep was seen shadowboxing in his Adidas gym shorts. His back tattoo is widely visible in the video as the Highway actor was shirtless. Randeep Hooda chose the song Beggin by Maneskin as the background music. The caption read, "In the end the fight is with your own self #shadowboxing Thank you @irfanikkhan for all the teachings!".

IMAGE: PTI

