Randeep Hooda Reveals He Overcomes 'moments Of Panic' & Tough Times With 'Pep Talk'

Randeep Hooda, recently, opened up about overcoming panic attacks in an interview with Hindustan Times. The actor stated that he has also faced moments of panic and he often overcomes it by giving himself a ‘pep talk’. He said that sometimes, one has to do something ‘tough’. That time one must look at themselves in the mirror and say, “Okay boss, you will be alright. You have done this before”. He added that when you say this, the ‘evolution of experience’ comes in.

Randeep Hooda on overcoming moments of panic

In the interview, Randeep said that he is being stretched as an actor when he recalls his different characters and commitments. He also enjoys the entire process, he added. He further urged one to do their work without worrying about the results, as the result is in somebody else’s hands. The Highway star also said that every time he picks a new project, he is a ‘new person’. He does not carry some ‘stylised baggage or certain body shape’. He considers a challenge that is within himself as it is always a new thing for him.

Randeep added that because of this, even after so many years, the filmmakers find him ‘interesting’ and ‘unexplored’, which is the ‘biggest compliment’ for him. He revealed that he goes back to scratch in every project and approaches it with a ‘fresh perspective’. He calls himself a ‘bundle of nerves’, who is always ‘searching for something’. He added that the ‘quest is still alive’ in him.

Randeep got his big break with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in 2001. The actor has proved his acting skills in many blockbuster movies. The list of Randeep Hooda's best roles is in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Murder 3, Highway, Love Aaj Kal and many more. He will next be seen in an action drama, Radhe which is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Alongside Randeep, the film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in the essential roles. The filmmakers and the cast members confirmed that the film is all set to hit the cinemas on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

Furthermore, the Sarbjit actor will also be seen in a social-comedy drama, Unfair & Lovely. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, it features Randeep and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around India’s obsession with fair skin. Randeep also has a web series, Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by a real-life story, in his pipeline.

Image Source: Randeep Hooda's Twitter