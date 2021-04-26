Randeep Hooda Reveals Why Bollywood Didn’t Celebrate His Film 'Extraction'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was a part of the 2020 Netflix action thriller film titled Extraction, which amassed a lot of appreciation and love from the viewers. The Netflix film has Chris Hemsworth portraying the lead character and was bankrolled by the popular Russo brothers. Randeep Hooda recently opened up about why Bollywood didn't celebrate his film Extraction and what he feels about it.

Randeep Hooda talks about Extraction

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Highway actor Randeep Hooda spoke at length about his 2020 film titled Extraction, which premiered on Netflix in April last year and was a huge success. When asked about the kind of response he got for his performance in the action-thriller movie, he stated that it was as if he went for the Olympics with India against Australia and America may be, and they did well and so that was the kind of response he got from the audience. Hooda further added that the action was mind-blowing, which was very new for him and that the film opened up his global audience, whether it was the media there or the audience. Randeep also explained that the film hit screens last year during the pandemic and now, everybody is sitting at home all over again so he might just see the film one more time.

He added that the film was going to release on OTT because, on the big screen, this film would have had another kind of spectacle. Randeep further said that there was a plan to release it on a very brief scale in the cinemas, but it was always going to reach people through OTT and it was a no-brainer. When asked about the fact whether he missed Bollywood celebrities not commenting on his film, he mentioned that he is quite used to it and that it does happen time and again, which is okay. He concluded by saying that maybe they didn't like his acting or didn't like his action that’s why they didn’t speak up but there is a lot of hoopla that happens amongst people within the industry which did not happen for this.

Image Credits: Randeep Hooda Official Instagram Account