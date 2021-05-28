Last Updated:

Randeep Hooda Sacked As UN Treaty CMS Ambassador Over 'offensive' Comments On Mayawati

Randeep Hooda was sacked as UN treaty CMS ambassador after 'offensive' comments on Mayawati in 2012 that are going viral on social media.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Randeep Hooda, United Nations

Image: Randeep Hooda/Facebook/CMS website


In the wake of Randeep Hooda’s ‘casteist’ comments on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati in an old video, the actor has been removed as the Ambassador of the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). The United Nations treaty stated that it had become aware of the 2012 video clip and termed it as ‘offensive.’

Randeep Hooda removed as UN treaty CMS ambassador  

The organisation stated that it was unaware of the comments made at that time, when the appointment of Hooda for his support for the conservation of wildlife had taken place in February 2020.  It stated that it did not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations. 

Here’s the statement from the CMS:

The Secretariat of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has become aware of a video clip of CMS Ambassador Randeep Hooda from around 2012 that was recently posted on social media.  The CMS Secretariat finds the comments made in the video to be offensive, and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations. 

Mr. Hooda was appointed as a CMS Ambassador for Migratory Species in February 2020 due to his support for the conservation of wildlife. The CMS Secretariat was unaware of the 2012 video at that time.

While CMS is a treaty of the United Nations, it is separate from both the UN Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme. The only entity for which Mr. Hooda served as a brand Ambassador was CMS.

Mr. Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador.

Randeep has been under fire for his remark that he made at an event for a media organisation in 2012, a video that is going viral now. Introducing his remark as a ‘dirty joke’, he made an inappropriate statement on Dalit leader Mayawati's appearance and netizens have been terming it as ‘casteist’, ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’.

First Published:
