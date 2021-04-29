April 29, 2021, marks the first year anniversary of the passing of beloved Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. The loss of the actor felt personal to a lot of his fans as they had mentioned in their tributes, one of them is actor Randeep Hooda who is still mourning the late actor’s death. Scroll along to take a look at the heartfelt post that Hooda shared on his Instagram feed, and what he had to say with it.

Randeep Hooda shares a heartfelt note on Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary

Actor Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of the late actor from Oscars 2021 In Memoriam. He still seems to be dealing with the loss of Irrfan as he quoted one of Irrfan’s dialogues from Life of Pi that talked about "letting go". He wrote in his caption, “I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go”.

The post has been liked by over 119k people so far in a few hours. The picture has similar reactions from the late actor’s other fans, who are dropping heart emojis in their comments. Here are some of the comments under the post; take a look here.

Randeep Hooda's post on Irrfan Khan’s death

The Life of Pi actor passed away last year on April 29, 2020, after he lost his two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. At the time of his death, Hooda had taken to his Twitter and shared a still of Irrfan from Life of Pi, as he said the same dialogue. He wrote with it, “Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment Irrfan Khan, a great loss to cinema and the craft... may you rest in peace brother”.

Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother ðŸ™ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020

And as the world wonders and grieves the loss of #IrfanKhan he rides silently into eternity .. pic.twitter.com/owgY6pIWNf — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020

Randeep then followed the tweet with another video of the ambulance that carried Irrfan Khan from the hospital to the crematorium. The actor in his tweet said how simply, in a no-show Irrfan has departed from the world. He penned, “And as the world wonders and grieves the loss of #IrfanKhan he rides silently into eternity..."

