Randeep Hooda Shares A Thought-provoking Post On World Oceans Day 2021

World Oceans Day is celebrated across the globe annually on June 8. First suggested in 1992 during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the day is celebrated to remind people that the oceans, which provide us with water, is an integral part of our lives which we need to protect at all costs. This year, celebrations are set to happen virtually, owing to the pandemic. Joining the World Oceans Day 2021 celebrations, actor Randeep Hooda made a thought-provoking post on social media.

Ocean pollution comes from all our homes & daily consumption. Often times while opening the packaging of consumer goods, I wonder why the international bodies & governments are not effectively imposing upon big manufacturing giants to stop using these packagings?? #WorldOceansDay pic.twitter.com/PBw3lSqwD0 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 8, 2021

Randeep Hooda took to Twitter, to share an animated picture of a whale swimming over a pile of garbage. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ocean pollution comes from all our homes & daily consumption. Often times while opening the packaging of consumer goods, I wonder why the international bodies & governments are not effectively imposing upon big manufacturing giants to stop using these packagings?? #WorldOceansDay.”

The actor’s post fits perfectly for the World Oceans Day 2021 celebrations as it was themed 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. The thought-provoking post by the actor is being well received by his fans who agree that we as a society should take responsibility to protect the ocean. Randeep Hooda had also made an Instagram post regarding the pollution on the country's beaches. On the occasion of World Environment Day, he posted a series of pictures from his cleaning drives at Mumbai's beaches and wrote that taking care of the environment is our duty.

Randeep Hooda removed as UN treaty CMS ambassador

Recently, Randeep Hooda was removed as the Ambassador of the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). The announcement came after a video of him making ‘casteist’ comments on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati surfaced on the internet. The United Nations treaty stated that it had become aware of the 2012 video clip and termed it as ‘offensive.’ The organisation stated that it was unaware of the comments made at that time, when the appointment of Hooda for his support for the conservation of wildlife had taken place in February 2020. It stated that it did not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations.

On the professional front

Randeep Hooda who made his acting debut in Hollywood in 2020's Extraction next to Thor fame actor Chris Hemsworth, will be next seen in the upcoming film Unfair and Lovely. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. Randeep Hooda's movies from last year also include the Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

