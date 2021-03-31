Randeep Hooda Shares Exceptional Wildlife Photo From His Visit To Ranthambore Park

Randeep Hooda is an exceptional wildlife photographer and an animal lover. Randeep has visited many national parks and wildlife sanctuaries and has presented his amazing photography skills on Instagram. Recently, Randeep shared a photo from his visit to Ranthambhore National Park.

Randeep Hooda shares an exceptional photo of tiger

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share a photograph of a tiger. In the photo, we can see a tiger resting in a grassland. In the caption, he wrote, "If chill had a face !!". He also used various hashtags like 'Junglee Hooda', 'Wild Randeep', and many more. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. The post garnered over 60,000 likes on Instagram and counting. Several fans praised his photography skills while several others praised him through emojis. Check out some of the reactions on his post below.

Randeep Hooda's social media presence

Randeep Hooda is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. Recently, he shared a photo in which he can be seen riding a horse and a dog is roaming with him. The still was from his upcoming web-series Inspector Avinash. In the caption, he wrote, "A man is known by the company he keeps!! Devika and Rocky!! One of the best out rides I’ve ever had @mandawa_safaris_ t". Take a look at his post below.

Fans showered immense love on her post and it garnered over one lakh likes on Instagram. Several fans wrote that still reminded him of western movies while several others praised the look of Randeep in the photo. Check out some of the reactions below.



Randeep Hooda on work front

Randeep Hooda is currently working on his project called Unfair & Lovely along with Ileana D'Cruz. He is also going to make his OTT debut with the show called Inspector Avinash which is set to release later this year. Randeep is waiting for the release of his film Radhe which is scheduled to release on May 13, 2021. In 2020, he appeared with Kartik Aaryan in the movie Love Aaj Kal and also played a pivot role in the international Netflix film called Extraction along with Chris Hemsworth.

