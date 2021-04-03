Randeep Hooda Shares Rare, Unseen Pic From The Sets Of 'Sarbjit'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on Saturday, took to his social media handle and treated his 3.1 million followers with a rare picture of himself from the set of his 2016's release Sarbjit. Interestingly, Randeep shared the picture of extended birthday wishes to his prosthetics makeup artist Renuka Pillai. The makeup artist had shouldered the responsibility of Randeep's makeup in Sarbjit. In the photo, blood stains and wounds can be seen on Hooda's face while he clicks the selfie, presumably, in a vanity van with Renuka.

Instagramming the photo, Randeep Hooda wrote a short caption, which read, "Making me look ugly since 2013". He further wrote birthday wishes and tagged the makeup artist. To conclude his caption, the actor also used the titles of his films, in which Renuka had done his makeup. The list included Randeep Hooda's movies like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and Baaghi 2, among many others.

Randeep Hooda's rare picture:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post on Randeep Hooda's Instagram managed to garner more than 80k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of his followers flooded the comments section with appreciation notes. An Instagram user wrote, "You are never ugly , always amazing to me" while another added, "This movie actually made me cry / what a fantabulous acting Randeep sir". Emojis like red-heart, heart-eyes and fire, among many others, were a common sight in his post's comments box.

The Randeep Hooda starrer released in 2016 and was directed by Omung Kumar. Apart from Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as the lead character. Meanwhile, Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar played supporting roles. The biographical drama narrated the life of Sarbjit, who consequently spent 22 years in Pakistan prison for alleged terrorism and spying. The film, which opened with a mixed response from the critics, did a decent business at the box office.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda was last seen playing a significant character in Ishaan Khatter and Tabu starrer web series, A Suitable Boy. He was also seen in Chris Hemsworth's April 2020 release Extraction. He has multiple releases in his kitty, including a web series, Inspector Avinash opposite Urvashi Rautela.

