Randeep Hooda Shares Stills From 'Sarbjit' As The Movie Completes Five Years

Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates five years of the release of his film Sarbjit. He took to his Instagram handle on May 20, 2021, to commemorate the occasion by sharing some stills from the movie. In Sarbjit, Randeep portrayed the main character, a farmer who crosses the India-Pakistan border by accident and gets imprisoned.

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of his movie, Randeep shared pictures showing his character Sarbjit Singh Attwal as a prisoner dressed in muddy clothes. The first picture shows the unhygienic conditions provided to prisoners. He has large chains tied to his hands and legs and is seen seated on a dirty floor. His hair and beard are grown in an unruly manner.

In the second picture, he can be seen dressed in a pair of clean clothes. His hair is trimmed and lies on the floor surrounding him. His beard is shaved off leaving a clean look and he is provided with a pair of sandals to cover his feet. Randeep's expressions in the two pictures show helplessness and sadness.

Randeep Hooda celebrates five years of Sarbjit

Randeep's fans flooded the comment section with their love and support for the actor and his movie. They complimented him for his role in the movie and praised him for his acting skills. "Real talent", one fan exclaimed. Another called Sarbjit one of the best movies they had ever seen. One fan even called Randeep a 'Legend' for his role in the movie.

Another fan called Randeep Hooda the "best actor". "He did a great job", commented a fan. One fan even congratulated Randeep for his performance in the movie and on the fifth anniversary of the film. Fans even called him an "inspiration" and a "superstar". Others dropped fir emojis and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

The plot of Sarbjit

Sarbjit focuses on a farmer named Sarbjit Singh Attwal, who is an honest family man from Haryana. One night he gets drunk and crosses the India-Pakistan border causing him to get arrested by the Pakistani soldiers on the charges of being an Indian spy. When the Pakistan Government refuses to set him free, Sarbjit's sister Dalbir Kaur goes on a mission to prove that her brother is innocent. She seeks the help of a lawyer and the Indian media. The film will focus on her 23 years of attempts to gain freedom for her innocent brother.

Image: Still from Sarbjit

