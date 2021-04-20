Randeep Hooda Shares Throwback From 'Laal Rang' Ahead Of Film's Fifth Anniversary

Laal Rang is a crime-action drama film that released on April 22, 2016. Ahead of Laal Rang’s 5-year anniversary, Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to share a throwback from the film. He shared a small note in his caption and asked fans about their favourite dialogue from the film. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's throwback post below.

Randeep Hooda shares throwback from Laal Rang

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a still featuring his character Shankar Singh Malik from the film. His character can be seen holding a portable music system tight in his hand while his eyes remained close. In his caption, he wrote, “à¤¦à¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ #LaalRang 5 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤œà¤¯à¤¾à¤—à¤¿ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤­à¤ˆ #à¤¶à¤‚à¤•à¤° à¤…à¤ªà¤£à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤¤à¥€ à¤«à¤¼à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¿à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥ˆ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤² à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤®à¥ˆ à¤¥à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¤à¥‡ à¤˜à¤£à¤¾ à¤«à¤¼à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¤¾à¤‡à¤²à¥‹à¤— à¤•à¥à¤¨à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ˆ ? Two days to go for 5 years of #LaalRang Shankar is one character that will always stay with me, which are your favourite dialogues from the film? #Throwback #Shankar”. Fans flooded his post with their favourite dialogues. Take a look at the fan responses below.

More about Randeep Hooda's Laal Rang

Laal Rang is a Hindi-language film directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and produced by Nitika Thakur and Krian Media. The film stars Randeep Hooda, Akshay Oberoi and Piaa Bajpai in the lead roles whereas Meenakshi Dixit, Rajniesh Duggall, Shreya Narayan, Ashutosh Kaushik and others played supporting roles. The story of the film revolves around the crimes in Blood banks. Randeep Hooda plays Shankar who runs an illegal business and his friend joins him to earn money and impress his girlfriend. Soon, the police find out and begin to create hurdles for them. The IMDb rating of the film is 8 out of 10.

A look at Randeep Hooda's upcoming films

Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Unfair & Lovely. Radhe is an action film directed by Prabhu Deva and is slated to release in theatres on May 13, 2021. Unfair & Lovely is a social comedy film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and is also slated to release in 2021.

(Promo Image source: Randeep Hooda's Instagram)

