Randeep Hooda Shares Throwback Picture With Father On Latter's Bday; 'Always Got My Back'

Randeep Hooda shares a close bond with his parents and never forgets to express his love for them. The actor has even mentioned several times how his family is his support system. As his father, Dr Ranbir Hooda, recently turned a year older, the actor penned a heartfelt note for him and also shared a throwback picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda went down his memory lane and shared a childhood picture with his father. In the photo, a young Randeep Hooda could be seen posing with his father in a field while he wore a white t-shirt and black and red shorts. His father stood beside him in a blue t-shirt. The second picture had the father-son duo sharing smiles. In the caption, the actor wrote, "To the man who's always got my back!!" "Happy 75th Papa."

Randeep Hooda never fails to send his love to his father, especially on his special days. Last year, on his father's birthday, the actor shared a photo of him in the hospital, while his father was diagnosing him. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote how his father has been the first to his rescue ever since he was born. He wrote, "To the man who’s always been the first to my rescue since 1976 as a doctor, father, friend, guide no matter where I am in the world .. happy birthday papa Dr Ranbir Singh Hooda here he’s examining my knee I had dislocated doing action on the sets of Radhe."

Randeep Hooda's work front

Randeep Hooda is known for his ace acting skills in the entire film industry. The actor garnered immense critical acclaim for his films Highway, Sarabjeet, Baaghi 2 and more. He also played an important role opposite Chris Hemsworth in the Netflix film Extraction. The actor is now all set to star opposite Urvashi Rautela in an upcoming film Inspector Avinash. He also has Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz in his kitty. The actor recently announced another Netflix film CAT, which is touted to be a crime drama. Randeep Hooda will play the role of a turbaned man in the upcoming movie.

Image: Instagram/@randeephooda