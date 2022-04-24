Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was a part of the 2020 Netflix action thriller film titled Extraction, which amassed a lot of appreciation and love from the viewers. The Netflix film has Chris Hemsworth portraying the lead character and was bankrolled by the popular Russo brothers. As Extraction clocks 2 years since its release, actor Randeep Hooda recently took to his social media handle and recalled working with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

The 2020 American-Indian action thriller film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, created a buzz on social media with the high-octane stunts between Chris and Hooda.

Randeep Hooda recalls working with Chris Hemsworth as 'Extraction' clocks 2 years

On April 24, 2022, Randeep Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video featuring an action sequence between him and Chris Hemsworth. In the clip, the Highway actor could be seen performing a fight scene with Chris as he wrote in the caption, "That was fun Wishing team #Extraction all the best for #Extraction2? #2YearsOfExtraction." Watch the video here:

The post definitely gave fans a reason to rejoice as they were quick to react and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "You nailed this character sir will miss you in the second part," another one wrote, "Bhai, you're one of the finest actors in Bollywood. I respect you a lot. Sarabjeet meri fav. movie hai aapki." One even stated, "Randeep's character is so freakin insane that no Bollywood directors can do it even now."

Extraction was the first film that was released post-pandemic after April 26, 2020. It turned out to be a blockbuster within no time hitting 99 million views within the first 24 hours. The film's cast features Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda (his international film debut), Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.

Randeep Hooda on the work front

Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Inspector Avinash which is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak. In the series, Hooda will be seen essaying the role of a cop. The makers began filming for the web show on January 15, 2021, however, the shooting was put on hold due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Apart from Hooda, the show will feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose, and many others.

Image: Twitter/@MetroCritic