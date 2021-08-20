Randeep Hooda Slammed With Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice By Scriptwriter Priyanka Sharma

Actor Randeep Hooda has been slammed with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore by scriptwriter and lyricist writer Priyanka Sharma through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. She has sent a complaint in this matter to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad, through the mail. Advocate Rajat Kalsan said that Priyanka Sharma currently works on scripts, stories, and songs for films, in Surat.

In a notice sent to Randeep Hooda, Priyanka Sharma said that she had contacted him through social media. He had assured her that he would start working on Priyanka’s script soon. Priyanka alleged that she sent about 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Manish, Randeep’s manager Panchali Choudhary, makeup artist Renuka Pillai on email and WhatsApp.

According to various media reports, Sharma claimed that Hooda and his colleagues took her scripts and songs written in the last 15 years in a bid to provide her with work. However, they kept on postponing it and when she asked for them to return all of it, they have been threatening her. Sharma has sought compensation of Rs 10 crore through her lawyer for allegedly harassing her for eight years. Besides that, she has also demanded a public apology from the actor and others.

Priyanka further claimed that as years passed, the actor did not work on the stories and sent the songs back. When Priyanka contacted them to get the scripts and lyrics back, she received death threats. The advocate said that Priyanka Sharma has demanded compensation of Rs 10 crore for the harassment she has been subjected to for the last eight years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda made his acting debut with Mira Nair's 2001 romantic drama Monsoon Wedding, which also starred Shah in a pivotal role. Apart from this, the powerhouse stars have worked together in the 2013 films The Coffin Maker, and John Day. The actor who was last seen in the film Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will next be seen in Rat On A Highway directed by Vivek Chouhan, Mard directed by Sai Kabir, and Unfair And Lovely where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ileana D'Cruz for the first time.



IMAGE: RANDEEHOODA/Instagram