Randeep Hooda Takes Remedial Measures For 'hot Day At Work' In Rajasthan; View Post

Randeep Hooda quite recently took to Instagram in order to reveal his idea of the remedial measure that one can take in order to recover from a hot day in sun and sand. As one will soon see below, Randeep Hooda's Instagram reels video is made up of a low-lit shot of the actor coming out of a pool post dusk and jazz music. The video was shot in Rajashtan, where the production of Randeep Hooda's web series, titled Inspector Avinash is underway. Randeep Hooda's Instagram reels video can be found below.

When Randeep Hooda took a dip in pool in Rajashthan

About Randeep Hooda's web series

Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash is reportedly a retelling of the life of an Uttar Pradesh-based inspector of the same name and how he tackled criminal activities in the state. The show is directed and produced by Neeraj Pathak. The same is going to be presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Gold Mountain Pictures. Less than two weeks ago, Randeep Hooda, along with the show's leading lady, Urvashi Rautela, had reached the state for the purpose of the commencement of the principal photography.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen as Saju Rav in Sam Hargrave’s Netflix original film, Extraction. Extraction also features Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Extraction features the likes of Golshifeth Farahani, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli. Extraction also has scenes performed by the likes of Stranger Things star David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, and director Sam Hargrave himself.

Hooda was also seen playing a significant role in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 version of his classic, Love Aaj Kal. Randeep Hooda will be next seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz in Unfair N Lovely, alongside some of the most well-known names from the film fraternity in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Sai Kabir’s directorial, Mard. Hooda is rumoured to be a part of few other projects as well, but nothing else has been confirmed as yet. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available through official sources.