Randeep Hooda To Hold Prayer Meet For Sarabjit's Sister Dalbir After Performing Last Rites

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is popularly known for his acting mettle on the big screen, has often been hailed by fans for his golden heart. After giving his shoulder to Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir's bier, the actor will now hold a special prayer meeting in her honour. For the unversed, Randeep played the role of Sarbjit Singh in the 2016 biographical drama. It was based on an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and consequently spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying.

The biographical drama showed Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur's fight to get justice for her brother. Dalbir, whose role in the film was played by Aishwarya Rai, formed a bond with Randeep when he played Sarabjit and also told him that she sees her brother in him. Randeep who formed a great bond with Dalbir, gave his 'Kandha' to her bier as requested by her earlier.

Randeep Hooda to hold special prayer meet for Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir

Dalbir died of a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab, on June 26, and following the demise, Randeep soon arrived in the village to perform her last rites and complete a promise that he had made to her. Now, post the funeral, the Highway star will hold a special prayer meet along with Dalbir's family.

The 45-year-old star took to Instagram and shared an invite to Dalbir's 'antim ardaas' on July 4. The invitation showed that the service is being held by Randeep, Sarabjit Singh's daughters Swapandeep Kaur and Poonam Attwal, and Dalbir's sister-in-law and son-in-law. The actor's name was mentioned as Dalbir's brother in the invitation.

The prayer meet comes after Randeep had penned an emotional note on social media while recalling his special bond with Dalbir and how she inspired millions with her struggles to seek justice for her brother Sarabjit. "घर ज़रूर आना” (do come home) was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur Ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child-like, sharp, and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, its people, and her own to try to save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this lifetime. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. “खुश रहो, जुग जुग जीयो” she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time for Dalbir Ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings (sic)," he wrote then.

