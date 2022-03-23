Randeep Hooda To Play Swatantra Veer Savarkar In Movie Directed By Mahesh Manjrekar

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas or martyrs Day, actor Randeep Hooda announced his next film based on Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The story revolving around the unsung hero of India’s freedom movement will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Mahesh V Manjrekar.

The film is expected to go on floors from June 2022 and will be shot across various locations in London, Maharashtra, NS TEH Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The film will highlight India's freedom movement from a different spectrum and showcase the Sarbjit actor stepping into the shoes of controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Randeep announced the next project with a glimpse of his look from the forthcoming biopic. Grateful to be part of the historic film, the actor wrote, "Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! (Some stories are shared in words, while others are lived) Grateful, excited, and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar's biopic. (sic)"

According to Mid-Day sources, the film will revisit Savarkar's early association with a revolutionary group in the UK, his imprisonment at the Cellular Jail, and the later years where he advocated social unity, thus highlighting his contribution to India's fight for freedom.

Randeep who is quite elated and excited to bring forward the story of a revolutionary shared his happiness in a press statement and said, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated, and influential among these unsung heroes."

The forthcoming film will be bankrolled by Anand Pandit from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Jay Pandya. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is all set to make his digital debut with Inspector Avinash alongside Urvashi Rautela. He also has as Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz in his kitty. The actor recently announced another Netflix film, CAT, which is touted to be a crime drama. Randeep Hooda will play the role of a turbaned man in the upcoming movie.

