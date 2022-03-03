Randeep Hooda Undergoes Knee Surgery In Mumbai After Sustaining Injury At Shooting Sets

Actor Randeep Hooda who is known for his versatility in films recently underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. The actor had suffered a knee injury while shooting for a sequence in his upcoming series Inspector Avinash. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on March 1.

The actor after consulting a doctor had been admitted as he was advised to undergo surgery. The actor injured himself while shooting for an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial. Despite being in pain, Hooda made sure that he gets treatment only after completing the sequence. For the unversed, the actor had injured the same knee while he was shooting an action sequence for Radhe in the year 2021.

Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery

Last year, the actor had shared a picture on Instagram from the hospital where he was seen recuperating from the surgery. "To the man who's always been the first to my rescue since 1976 as a doctor, father, friend, guide no matter where I am in the world... happy birthday papa Dr. Ranbir Singh Hooda here he's examining my knee I had dislocated doing action on the sets of #Radhe (sic),” he wrote then. Talking about Inspector Avinash, it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak.

In the series, Hooda will be seen essaying the role of a cop. The makers began filming for the web show on January 15, 2021, however, the shooting was put on hold due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Apart from Hooda, the show will feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose, and many others.

Meanwhile, apart from this film, the actor has several films in the kitty. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original CAT. "Where do you go when there's nowhere to hide? I couldn’t be more excited to announce CAT, where drugs, deceit, and danger come together to unravel chaos. Coming soon on @netflix_in (sic)," wrote while sharing his first look from the series. He will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz, in his upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. In addition to this, Randeep’s Inspector Avinash will soon be released on an OTT platform.

IMAGE: Instagram/RandeepHooda