Randeep Hooda Undergoes Massive Tranformation For 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', Sheds 25 Kgs

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas or martyrs Day in March, actor Randeep Hooda had announced his next film based on the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Following his announcement, the actor is busy preparing for his upcoming character. Recently, the actor took to social media to share his latest look which highlighted his massive transformation. In the picture, Hooda could be seen flaunting his new physique.

Randeep Hooda undergoes transformation for his upcoming role

Randeep Hooda, who is also termed as the 'biopic man of India' has been vigorously preparing for his role in his upcoming movie 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. Taking to Instagram, Randeep Hooda shared a mirror selfie, where he was seen wearing blue pyjamas with a black sando T-shirt. Randeep paired his attire with a hat and black goggles as he posed in the elevator. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “We all need a lift at times." Meanwhile, the actor's look caught the attention of many on the internet as he sported his massive transformation and weight loss. "Fit h boss," a netizen wrote. Another added, "This body changes for Savarkar movie right?"

Moreover, as per Mid-Day sources, the film will revisit Savarkar's early association with a revolutionary group in the UK, his imprisonment at the Cellular Jail, and the later years where he advocated social unity, thus highlighting his contribution to India's fight for freedom.

Randeep who is quite elated and excited to bring forward the story of a revolutionary shared his happiness in a press statement and said, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated, and influential among these unsung heroes."

Image: Instagram/@randeephooda