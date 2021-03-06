Randeep Hooda Visits Hanuman Temple In Ayodhya, Gets Greeted With Garlands

Randeep Hooda, recently shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle from his visit to a Hanuman Temple in Ayodhya. In the photos, Randeep can be seen with a few priests from the temple who in one photo were seen giving the actor some holy water, and in another photo were seen honouring him with garlands as per tradition. Randeep shared the post with the caption, "Being blessed at #hanumangarhitemple built in the 10th century #Ayodhya #inspectoravinash #uttarpradesh #shanicharvaar" along with the popular Hanuman chant, "Jay Bajrang Bali". Take a look at Randeep Hooda's photos below.

Fans react to Randeep Hooda's photos

Randeep Hooda's recent photos from Ayodhya prompted a number of responses from his dedicated fan base. The actor's fans commented on the picture with various religious chants like "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jay Bajrang Bali" in response to Hooda's visit. Many of his fans left compliments for the actor's photos while others simply different emojis for the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions on Randeep Hooda's Instagram post below.

Randeep Hooda - Instagram and upcoming projects

Randeep Hooda is quite popular on Instagram and it's evident via the actor's impressive following of 3.1 million on his handle. The actor often posts photos of himself, his dog, his travel and his upcoming projects on his page. Randeep usually manages to keep his Instagram updated for his fans, much to their delight. The Highway actor is all set to appear in a number of upcoming projects.

Randeep will next be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2021. Randeep will next star in a lead role in the upcoming social comedy film, Unfair & Lovely along with Ileana D'Cruz. Both of Randeep's upcoming films have completed shooting. Randeep Hooda was last seen in the digital space in the Netflix film Extraction, alongside actors like Chris Hemsworth, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour and others. The film was watched by 99 million people as reported by Netflix. Hooda is all set to make his web series debut with a new show titled Inspector Avinash. Jio Studios' official Twitter account made the announcement in January 2021. Take a look below.

