Randeep Hooda Wishes On Mahashivratri With A Dialogue From His Film 'Laal Rang'

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram to wish Mahashivratri in an interesting way. The actor shared a video from his movie Laal Rang in which he plays the role of a man named Shankar and a guy is asking for his help. The actor wrote his iconic dialogue from the movie in the caption of the post and said, "à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¶à¤‚à¤•à¤° à¤¸à¥ˆ à¤ªà¤° à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤”à¤­à¥‹à¤²à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¯#mahashivratri"(my name is Shankar but I am not a god, Hail Lord Shiva, Mahashivratri).

Randeep Hooda wishes on Mahashivratri

Fans showered immense love on the post and it garnered over one lakh views. Several fans praised the performance of Randeep in the movie while several others wished him back and showered their love with emojis. Check out some of the reactions below.

Randeep Hooda on social media

Randeep Hooda is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans entertained and posted about his life. He recently shared a photo in which he visited the Hanuman Garh Temple. In the caption, he wrote, "Being blessed at #hanumangarhitemple built in the 10th century #Ayodhya #inspectoravinash #uttarpradesh #shanicharvaar". Take a look at the post below.

Randeep Hooda at the work front

Randeep Hooda was last seen playing the role of an antagonist in the Netflix film Extraction. In 2020, the actor also played a crucial role in Love Aaj Kal. He is also playing the role of Karan Singh Rathore in the movie Radhe. He is also playing the male lead in the movie Unfair & Lovely. He is currently working on a web-series project titled Inspector Avinash.

Randeep Hooda started his career with the 2001 movie Monsoon Wedding. He then got his breakthrough in 2010 by playing the role of ACP Agnel Wilson in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. He also played a crucial role in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. He then starred in several popular films like Jannat 2, Cocktail, and Bombay Talkies. His role in Highway gained an amazing response from the audience. In 2015, he even won a Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in Main Aur Charles.

Image Credits: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

