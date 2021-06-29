Randeep Hooda's Dog Bambi Gives A 'sanskari' Pose While The Actor Performs A Puja Ritual

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is is an ardent animal lover and staunch environmentalist, is a strong voice for the adoption of indigenous breeds instead of expensive inbred dogs. Recently, the Highway actor was accompanied by his adopted Indie dog Bambi while he was praying to God's idols in his house. What stole everyone's heart was his doggo striking an adorable 'sanskari' pose while the Sarbjit actor was performing a puja ritual.

Randeep Hooda's dog strikes a 'sankari' pose

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle on Monday, June 28, to share the photo of his 'Sankari' dog. In the image, the Jism 2 actor was seen praying to God's idols and lit a Diya and placed some sweets on the table. While Hooda had joined hands and bowed his head with his eyes closed, his dog stood beside him and placed her two paws on the table as if she was praying himself. While Bambi's pose was already adorable, Hooda wrote in the caption, "Sanskari dog alert! 😎😂 #Bambi #MondayMotivation #DogsOfInstagram #adoptdontshop".

Randeep Hooda's 'sanskari' dog Bambi not only drew people's attention but also created some of her fans. Actor Adil Hussain wrote, "Awwww" whereas actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "adorable". One user commented, "U have trained him well". Another user wrote, "God bless all 4 legged friends". Read comments here-

According to Hindustan Times, Randeep had talked about adopting indigenous breeds and opened up about his love for Bambi in 2020. He said the desi breed dogs were beautiful and low maintenance and adapt to Indian weather easily compared to fancy breeds like boxers, Labradors, and St. Bernard. He expressed he always wanted his dog to follow him and his dog Bambi precisely did that and desi dogs are beautiful house pets. Randeep, who often spends his time in the wilderness to capture animal life on his camera, said he always wanted to take Bambi to his wildlife photography expeditions but he was afraid she would become a snack for a leopard.

A quick look at Randeep Hooda's movies

Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001. His first big break came with the commercially successful film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in 2010. He has won Stardust Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie Highway starring opposite Alia Bhatt. His other popular films are Murder 3, Jism 2, Rang Rasiya, Sarbjit, and many more. He was last seen as the antagonist in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which released in May 2021. He is awaiting the release of the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely in which he stars opposite Illeana D'Cruz.

IMAGE: RANDEEP HOODA'S INSTAGRAM

