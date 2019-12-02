The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Randeep Hooda's Instagram Is Dazzling With Monochrome Pictures Telling Vivid Stories

Bollywood News

Randeep Hooda has presented his different shades and incredible transformations in numerous successful flicks. We have collected his classic pictures

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Randeep Hooda

From Highway’s Mahabir to Sarbjit’s Sarabjit Singh, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has presented his different shades and incredible transformations in numerous successful flicks. The Laal Rang actor has been a part of films that took unexpected turns and become a part of our everlasting memories. One of the most celebrated actors, Randeep Hooda’s Instagram profile is alive with fresh wildlife pictures, fun candid snaps and dotted with several monochrome posts. We have collected some of his classic and amazing monochrome pictures. 

1. A throwback picture sharing smile with ace actor Adil Hussain on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

2. Showcasing the battle of Saragarhi with utter brilliance 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Also read: Randeep Hooda: The Actor Is All Set To Take On Salman Khan In Radhe 

3. Throwback picture of Candy avidly looking at his master

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

4. Suit up!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Also read: Randeep Hooda: Awards And Accolades That The Highway Actor Has Won

5. Randeep Hooda’s classic picture while riding a horse

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

6. Proving his finesse in a shot from the Battle of Saragarhi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Also read: Randeep Hooda: The Actor's Most Underrated Performances

7. Driving the blues away in his Porsche

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

8. Birthday wishes to the little nephew 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Also read: Randeep Hooda: Best Films Of The Actor That You Must Check Out

9. Randeep Hooda in a new avatar 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

10. The Highway actor’s post on World Animal Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Also read: Randeep Hooda: Workout Videos Of The Sarbjit Actor That Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG