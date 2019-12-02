Randeep Hooda's Instagram Is Dazzling With Monochrome Pictures Telling Vivid Stories

From Highway’s Mahabir to Sarbjit’s Sarabjit Singh, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has presented his different shades and incredible transformations in numerous successful flicks. The Laal Rang actor has been a part of films that took unexpected turns and become a part of our everlasting memories. One of the most celebrated actors, Randeep Hooda’s Instagram profile is alive with fresh wildlife pictures, fun candid snaps and dotted with several monochrome posts. We have collected some of his classic and amazing monochrome pictures.

1. A throwback picture sharing smile with ace actor Adil Hussain on his birthday

2. Showcasing the battle of Saragarhi with utter brilliance

3. Throwback picture of Candy avidly looking at his master

4. Suit up!

5. Randeep Hooda’s classic picture while riding a horse

6. Proving his finesse in a shot from the Battle of Saragarhi

7. Driving the blues away in his Porsche

8. Birthday wishes to the little nephew

9. Randeep Hooda in a new avatar

10. The Highway actor’s post on World Animal Day

