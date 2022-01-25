Last Updated:

'Blushing muscles' | Randeep Hooda's Latest Picture Grabs Attention From Dharmendra; Veteran Blesses Him

Randeep Hooda's latest picture from a photoshoot grabbed the attention of veteran actor Dharmendra, as he lauded Randeep for his 'Blushing muscles'. Read on.

Randeep Hooda often treats fans with gorgeous glimpses of him clad in dapper outfits, and a still from his recent photoshoot also grabbed veteran legend Dharmendra's attention. The actor posted a picture flaunting his green flower print shirt and black trousers, with a quirky caption, to which the Sholay actor hailed his 'blushing muscles'. He further sent blessings to Randeep, who promptly responded with an equally sweet message. 

Randeep Hooda's latest picture draws reaction from Dharmendra

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the Highway actor posted a picture from one of his photoshoots with a caption, "Splash o sunshine !!" and further credited various people and brands behind putting together his whole look. His post received a sweet response from Dharmendra as he wrote, "Blushing muscles. Love you Randeep, jeete raho." Randeep quickly responded to the superstar by mentioning, "Dharam ji aapka aashirwad hai. ye din tum bin lagta nahi". Take a look. 

Randeep often puts to display his stunning fashion sense, and was recently seen posing amid a wildlife sanctuary in a deep blue high neck t-shirt, beige pants paired with a tan coloured hat. In the caption, he wrote, "One must escape the chaotic monotony sometimes to the silence full of sounds. Thank you #borisafarilodge @jehannumawilderness for the great hospitality, amazing food and wonderful safaris .. until next time. #satpuratigerreserve #boriwildlifesanctuary"

The actor is well known for being an ardent animal lover and often raises awareness about animal rights. His wildlife photography is also impeccable. Sharing a stunning picture of a tiger roaming in the wilderness earlier on his Instagram, the actor wrote, "Light and shadows are a part of the journey.. keep walking !!"

More on Randeep Hooda's work front 

The actor has been roped in to play a gangster in an upcoming crime-thriller series, which will stream on Netflix. The series will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Januja, who is famous for penning screenplays in films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan. He also has a social comedy film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz in the pipeline. The actor is best known for his roles in films like Baaghi 2, Bombay Talkies, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHARMENDRADEOL/ PR)

