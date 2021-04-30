Randeep Hooda's Monochrome Tribute To Rishi Kapoor On His Death Anniversary

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who was lovingly known as Chintu to the film fraternity breathed his last on April 30, 2021. He was suffering from leukaemia and was 67-years-old. Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram to pay homage to the late Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary.

Randeep Hooda’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Randeep shared a monochrome picture of the late Rishi Kapoor. The latter was all smiles for the camera. As soon as his post was shared, Randeep’s fans and followers also remembered the Bobby actor on his death anniversary. Check out the post below.

Neetu Kapoor's tribute on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a monochrome picture of her with her late husband Rishi. The two appear to be engaged in an animated conversation in the photo. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote in the caption that 'life will never be the same without him'.

She also wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever." Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief over the loss of Rishi Kapoor. Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Manish Malhotra, Neelam Kothari Soni and many others have paid tribute to him by commenting on Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post.

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arriving at Neetu Kapoor's house to attend Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary rituals has been shared by a media person on their Instagram handle. In the video, Alia is the first one to get out of the car. As the paparazzi calls out her name, she does not respond to them and walks into the house. Ranbir Kapoor got out of the car next and is seen talking to the photographers. He told them that what they are doing is not right and the photographers apologised right away. While sharing the video, the media person wrote in the caption, "#aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor arrive at #neetukapoor home for #RishiKapoor death anniversary puja".

