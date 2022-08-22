Randeep Hooda rang in his 46th birthday on August 20 and reportedly hosted an intimate bash with his close friends. The Saheb, Biwi and Gangster actor was also accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram, who recently dropped glimpses from his birthday celebrations and also shared a special post on social media.

In Lin's social media post, she and Hooda can be seen hand-in-hand holding balloons as they sat next to each other. For the unversed, Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur, has been a part of films like Rangoon, Om Shanti Om and Mary Kom.

Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram shares late birthday post for actor

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 21, Lin dropped the adorable picture with Randeep and wrote, "Birthday vibe." Take a look.

Her post received a trail of reactions, with fans dropping comments like, "cute guys," "Awww you two look so sweet and happy together," and "Wow....I wish you guys marry soon," among other things.

Apart from the post, Lin shared glimpses from Randeep's birthday celebration, where the duo could be seen posing for selfies with their close ones. One picture also showcased the actor cutting his scrumptious birthday cake.

Last year on Lin's birthday in December, Randeep also dropped an adorable sunkissed picture with Lin and mentioned, "Keep smiling in the sun.. always. Happy Birthday @linlaishram." Before Lin, Randeep was reportedly dating actor Neetu Chandra for nearly three years, from 2010-2013.

More on Randeep Hooda's work front

Randeep has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Netflix's global series CAT as well as Inspector Avinash, which comes as Jio's flagship show. He is also teaming up with Ileana D'Cruz for Sony Pictures' Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

On the other hand, it is reported that Lin will be a part of director Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film, based on the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LINLAISHRAM)