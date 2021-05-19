Randhir Kapoor Discharged From Hospital Post Recuperating From COVID-19

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai has been discharged, a hospital source said on May 18. The 74-year-old senior actor returned home on May 16 from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was under treatment since April 28.

An insider from the hospital confirmed the same to PTI and said that “Randhir Kapoor is doing well and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.”

The actor was also shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation. Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor discharged from the hospital

Post coming out from the ICU, the actor had told PTI that he just had a high temperature and all his other health parameters were normal. “I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now," Randhir Kapoor told PTI during the first week of May.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year. He married actor Babita but they are now separated. The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The legendary actor made his acting debut as an adult with the 1971 family drama Kal Aaj Aur Kal which was a box office success. After that, Kapoor appeared in various successful movies like Jeet (1972), Hamrahi (1974), Lafange (1975), Ponga Pandit (1975), and Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972). After appearing in these movies, he took a decade-long break from acting and made a directional come back with the 1991 movie Henna. It was a commercial success and earned Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Director nomination and the movie was chosen as the Indian submission to the Oscar. Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2010 comedy movie Housefull, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: DABOOKAPOOR/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.