Randhir Kapoor Lifts Lid On How He Ended Up Marrying Babita Despite Not Proposing To Her

Randhir Kapoor recently graced the comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show with his daughter, Karisma Kapoor. The veteran actor shared several hilarious incidents from his younger times and even about his father, actor Raj Kapoor. He also revealed how he was not too serious about his wife, Babita Kapoor but his parents stepped in and got them married.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor have been friends despite parting ways in 1988. During his appearance on TKSS, host Kapil Sharma mentioned the veteran actor about his hit songs Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye from Kal Aaj Aur Kal with his estranged wife, Babita Kapoor.

He further asked if a line in the song, about Randhir wanting to marry Babita, was added upon his request. Randhir replied by saying that he already wanted to marry Babita. Kapil Sharma further asked if Randhir's parents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor, knew about his relationship. Randhir answered it by narrating a funny incident.

Randhir Kapoor revealed that he was not serious about dating Babita. He further shared that his father, late actor Raj Kapoor, once asked him if he had any intention of getting married. Randhir then apparently told his father that he wanted to marry Babita. Randhir then said that he did not propose to Babita as his parents did so on his behalf.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor tied the knot on November 6, 1971. The couple had two daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. In 1988, the couple parted ways without a divorce. The two are still legally married and are often seen together during their family gatherings.

Randhir Kapoor shares a funny incident about Raaj Kumar

Randhir Kapoor shared another hilarious incident on TKSS. Kapil Sharma asked Randhir Kapoor about the famous Holi parties at RK Studios. Randhir Kapoor then came up with a funny incident about Raaj Kumar. The actor said that Raaj Kumar attended one of his house parties and told him he wanted to go out.

When Randhir asked Kumar the reason for going out, Kumar apparently revealed that he wanted to take a leak. But when Randhir asked him to use the washroom, Raaj Kumar refused and hailed Raj Kapoor as 'king', further saying that taking a leak in his house would be an insult.

