Randhir Kapoor Reveals Family's 'lowkey' Diwali Plans; 'Going To Saif & Kareena's House'

The festivities of Diwali have kickstarted with full pomp and fervour, especially in Bollywood where celebrities are spotted gracing Diwali parties every other day. From Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Manish Malhotra's bash, who's who of the film fraternity stepped out in dazzling attires at various events. With just a day ahead of Diwali, actor Randhir Kapoor spilt beans on how the Kapoor clan will be ringing in the festivities, revealing that it'll be a 'very lowkey' one this time. He also revealed that the family will be heading to a party hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor spills beans on his family's 'lowkey' Diwali plans

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Randhir Kapoor mentioned, "Very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves. We are meeting each other, but just the family. When we meet that itself becomes a party, as we are a very big family."

He continued, "From tonight onwards, someone or the other is hosting it (get-togethers), but it will just be the family. We are going to Saif and Kareena’s house tonight. They are having a party, so the family will be there."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Kareena and Saif, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2012, completed 10 years of togetherness earlier this month. Marking the occasion, the Jab We Met actor took to her Instagram handle to share two throwback pictures with her husband. In the photos, the couple smiled together while Saif Ali Khan leaned on Kareena's shoulder.

Alongside the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Me and you you and me to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. She will now be seen in an OTT project, The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Meanwhile, Saif was recently seen in Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN)