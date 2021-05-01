Randhir Kapoor Shifted To ICU After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Remains Stable

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source, his health condition is currently stable.

"He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI. Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

He married actor Babita but they are now separated. The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kapoor is best known for his roles in Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai among others.

A quick look at Randhir Kapoor's movies

Randhir Kapoor made his acting debut as an adult with the 1971 family drama Kal Aaj Aur Kal which was a box office success. After that, Kapoor appeared in various successful movies like Jeet (1972), Hamrahi (1974), Lafange (1975), Ponga Pandit (1975), and Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972). After appearing in these movies, he took a decade-long break from acting and made a directional comeback with the 1991 movie Henna.

It was a commercial success and earned Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Director nomination and the movie was chosen as the Indian submission to the Oscar. Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2010 comedy movie Housefull, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

(With PTI inputs)