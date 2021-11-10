'Rang De Basanti': Rakeysh Mehra Gets Relief From Aurangabad Court In Copyright Case

Ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was recently granted relief by the Magistrate court in Aurangabad in a copyright infringement criminal case. According to various media reports, a writer named Mushtaq Mohsin had claimed that he had discussed a script titled Inquilab with Rakeysh who in turn used the same for his film Rang de Basanti which was released in 2006. The writer had then filed a complaint before the court and issued a process against Rakeysh and Rohinton Screwvala, the film's producer.

However, as the hearing of the case proceeded further, the director argued to discharge on the ground that no offense is made to the issue process. The filmmaker claimed that that Mohsin's complaint did not make out ingredients of the offense and suppressed material facts misleading the court to obtain an order of issue process. Rakeysh also revealed that the script of Rang De Basanti was completely different from the alleged script of Inquilab.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra gets relief from Aurangabad court in copyright case

He said that under Copyright Act, there is no bar to producing identical results by using the same idea, as there is no copyright for the idea. He also alleged that the script is not copyright protected, nor was it published. According to media reports, after hearing Rakeysh’s discharge application, Magistrate VH Khedkar relied upon the order of the Sessions Court. The judge noted that the revision application had been allowed but not by 'distinguishing the role of accused no. 2 (Screwvala) from present accused (Mehra)' and that order had not been challenged in a high court.

This is not the first time that the director has landed into legal trouble. Earlier, he got stuck in a property dispute case where he was given relief by the Bombay High Court. Mehra, along with co-petitioners PS Bharathi, and Nissa Hoosain Nensey had approached the High Court with the dispute which arose from a development agreement between Pali Hill Neptune Co-operative Housing Society and Avenue Seasons Properties LLP, the developer. The Society consists of two buildings and two bungalows. The bungalows were owned by Mehra and Nensey in the upmarket Pali Hill area of Bandra, Mumbai.

On the work front, Rakeysh has been credited for delivering some amazing films like Rang De Basanti (2006) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). He is the writer and director of the films Aks (2001) and Delhi-6 (2009).

IMAGE: Instagram/RakeyshOmMehra