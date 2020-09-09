'Rangeela' Clocks 25: Manish Malhotra Says It 'introduced Styling With Costume Design'

Urmila Matondkar starrer Rangeela clocks 25 years in Bollywood. Celebrating the milestone, costume designer of the film, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a video featuring actor Urmila in different outfits designed by him. Manish Malhotra also shared a lesser-known fact about the film - Rangeela was the first Bollywood movie to introduce styling with costume design. Read ahead for more details.

'Rangeela' clocks 25 years

In this Instagram video, Urmila can be seen in different chic and vogue outfits. The video plays the film's popular song, Hai Rama. Talking about the film, Manish Malhotra said that Rangeela was a special film to time as it introduced the concept of styling with costume design. He also revealed that Ramuji, Urmila and he himself used to have long discussions. Manish Malhotra also showered praises for Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela.

He complimented the actor by lauding her 'mesmerising beauty' and 'breaking barrier glamour'. He said that her look in the film redefines the style of costumes in Indian cinema. He also added that the trendsetting spectacle of Urmila has not only set the tone but will stay in people’s hearts forever. Further, the designer also spoke about the director Ram Gopal Verma and other actors, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan. He called Ram Gopal Verma a visionary and maverick director, while Jackie and Aamir were praised for their performances. Check out Manish Malhotra's Instagram post.

Also Read | Saroj Khan was replaced by Ahmed Khan for 'Tanha Tanha' from 'Rangeela'?

Manish Malhotra's caption read as-

25 years to the SuperHit #Rangeela . The visionary and maverick director #RamGopalVermas Direction and @apnabhidu charming persona,fabulous @_aamirkhan performance and the mesmerising beauty, breaking barrier glamour of @urmilamatondkarofficial .. and her styled looks in the film redefining style of costumes in indian cinema .. #Rangeela is a very special film to me and a film that for the first time introduced Styling with costume design .. Ramuji , Urmila and I all three of us passionate and with having long discussions , fittings and all the hard work resulted into .. #urmilamatondkars look which was revolutionary and redifining and @filmfare enforced for the first time the A costume Design Award .. The trendsetting spectacle of Urmila has made not only set the tone but will stay in the people’s hearts forever.

#memoriesforlife #love #gratitude always.

Also Read | Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora: Who styled Manish Malhotra's sequin lehenga better?

Netizens' reactions

Several fans and celebrities have commented on Manish Malhotra's post. Fans have also praised the designer for the milestone. Personalities like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sheetal Mafatlal, Sophie Choudhry, Aalim Hakim, Neha Sargam and Nikhil Thampi have commented on the post. Take a look at some fans' comments below.

Image Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Also Read | Did you know 54 dresses of Manish Malhotra were rejected for Madhuri's look in 'DTPH'?

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Who carried Manish Malhotra lehenga better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.