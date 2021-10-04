'Rangeela': Urmila Matondkar Recalls Wearing Jackie Shroff’s Vest In 'Tanha Tanha' Song

Dubbed as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood in the 90s era, Urmila Matondkar shot to fame after her stint in the 1995 Ram Gopal Varma's romantic drama Rangeela. Her performance in the movie made her etched in the mind of the viewers as the 'Rangeela girl' with one of the scenes from the movie becoming a memorable part of her career. In her recent television appearance, the actor went down memory lane as she recalled an interesting anecdote while filming a song sequence in the film.

Urmila Matondkar wore Jackie Shroff's vest

Appearing on the latest episode of the Zee Comedy Show, the 47-year-old actor recalled filming Tanha Tanha from the film Rangeela with co-star Jackie Shroff. She revealed that in order have a unique and refreshing approach in the music video, Shroff suggested she wear his 'Ganjee'. She stated,

''No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff’s ganjee in Rangeela for the Tanha Tanha song and to be honest, it was fun. The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching.'' She continued, ''We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie, told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God’s hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me.''

Choreographer Farah Khan, who is also the judge on the show, commended Matondkar's ardour to carry out the sequence despite her initial apprehension. She stated, ''It was great fun shooting with Aditya for Rangeela when he was a kid. In fact, he didn’t give too many retakes. He was sweet and talented since he was a child.''

More on Rangeela

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film featured Aamir Khan, Gulshan Grover, Avtar Gill and more in significant roles. The film was a huge commercial success with critics appreciating the films as well. It was also screened at the International Film Festival of India. The Tanha Tanha track crooned by legendary singer Asha Bhosle went on to become a classic in Bollywood.

Image: Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial/apnabhidu