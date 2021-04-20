Rangoli Chandel Clarifies About 'Thalaivi' OTT Release, Says 'Don't Believe Nepo PR'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to refute Thalaivi's OTT release rumours. Recently, rumours about Thalaivi's OTT release was making rounds on the internet, however, Rangoli shared a news article on her Instagram stories and dismissed details about the same. Sharing the post, she wrote, “They will spread this, it’s a lie don’t believe Nepo mafia PR, Thalivi is coming in theatres”. Take a look.

Thalaivi's release date postponed

The makers of Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, have postponed the release of the film due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. The filmmakers issued a statement on Friday saying that, despite the fact that the film was scheduled to be released on April 23, they had to postpone it due to the current health situation. Read the statement —

Dear Audience, We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support.

Kangana Ranaut recently wished her fans with a video from the upcoming film Thalaivi on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu, Tamil Nadu New Year, which was celebrated on April 14. The actress, who will portray former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took to Twitter to share a sneak peek from the upcoming film, writing about "spreading love" and "getting together to celebrate the day". Several scenes in the video showed the actress as J Jayalalithaa ruling with power alongside her mentor MGR, who is played by actor Arvind Swami in the film. The video lauded Jayalalithaa's noble and charitable work as Chief Minister, from her administration to distributing food to the poor, the clip covered it all. Take a look.

Image Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

