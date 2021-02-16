Rangoli Chandel, Mouni Roy, Other Celebs Extend Basant Panchami Wishes

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is being celebrated this year on February 16. The festival marks the preparation for the arrival of the season of spring. This occasion also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which takes place forty days later. The Vasant Utsava on Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring, because any season's transition period is 40 days, and after that, the season comes into full bloom. On the occasion of this festival, celebrities took to their Instagram and Twitter handles to wish their fans and followers.

Basant Panchami wishes by celebrities

Saraswati Puja is being celebrated countrywide today and celebrities like Mouni Roy, Preity Zinta, and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to their social media handles to wish their fans and followers on the joyous festival. Naagin actor Mouni Roy shared a picture of Goddess Saraswati on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Basant Panchami", and followed it up with flower emoticons. Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared a Sanskrit quote on her IG story, along with a picture of the Goddess as well.

Kal Ho Na Ho star Preity Zinta shared a tweet as well as an Instagram story on the occasion and wrote, "May Maa Saraswati bless everyone with knowledge and wisdom". Sportspersons like Naman Ojha and Manpreet Singh also took to Twitter to wish people on this festival. While cricketer Naman Ojha tweeted, "Happy Basant Panchami to all" and shared a picture of Goddess Saraswati, hockey player Manpreet Singh shared a post saying, "May Maa Saraswati shower you with the choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life. Happy Vasant Panchami".

May Maa Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life. Happy Vasant Panchami! #vasantpanchami #goddess #puja pic.twitter.com/hqXxnMC8y5 — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) February 16, 2021

Significance and history of Basant Panchami

This auspicious occasion is also known as Saraswati Puja as it is believed to be the birth date of the Goddess of knowledge, wisdom, art, and culture. People dress in yellow, as the color is considered auspicious and also represents the mustard fields of Punjab and Haryana. The legend related to this festival says that Kalidasa tried to drown himself after his wife left him, which is when Goddess Saraswati emerged from the same waters and asked him to bathe in it. When Kalidasa took a dip in the river, its water gave him wisdom and he became a famous poet, celebrated throughout the world.

