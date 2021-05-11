Rangoli Chandel Pens Sweet Wish For Husband On 10th Anniversary, Says "you Are A Keeper"

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to share a post wishing her dear husband on the occasion of their 10th anniversary. She shared happy pictures and penned a sweet note that is truly unmissable. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rangoli Chandel shared family pictures that are too cute to miss. In the first picture, she along with her husband and son, can be seen striking a pose for the camera. They can be seen dressed in an elaborate traditional avatar and are all smiles for the camera. In the second picture, they can be seen posing in the outdoors which is too sweet. Rangoli can be seen donning a red silk saree while her husband sported a black suit.

Along with the picture, Rangoli penned a humorous wish for her husband. She wrote, “On the 10th year of our anniversary, thanks for knowing that your wife is always right, you are a keeper! Happy Anniversary, Ajay😁❤️”. She concluded by saying, “PS: I am the most happiest to find you in my life & I love you the most”. Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's Instagram post below.

As soon as Rangoli shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to congratulate the duo, while some went all gaga dropping hearts over the post. One of the users wrote, “Happy Anniversary Rangoli ji and Ajay ji. God bless you both always”. Another user wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the rockstar couple'. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Rangoli Chandel is an active Instagram user who often posts pictures of her sister Kangana Ranaut. She recently shared a throwback photo of her little son Prithvi sitting on Kangana's lap. The Ranaut family seemed to have gone out for an outing when the photo was taken, as both Kangana and her nephew were dressed in warm winter clothing. The caption on Rangoli's picture said, "Prithu asks me everyday !! Mumma hum Mumbai kab jayenge Maasi❤️ ke paas 😭😭😭 #throwbackpic ". Take a look.

Image source: Rangoli Chandel's Instagram

