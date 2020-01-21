Heartbreaking: Rangoli Reacts As Kangana Reveals She Did Tacky Films To Fund Her Treatment

Kangana Ranaut spoke about how she essayed "undeserving roles in tacky films" just to be able to find the best doctors for her sister Rangoli Chandel despite financial setbacks. Dishing out more details, the actress stated that she wanted to give Rangoli the best treatment as she was a victim of a heinous acid attack.

Responding to the statement, Chandel in a tweet wrote that she can never pay the Panga actress back for what she has done for her. "You stood by my side, washed my wounds and worked day and night to pay for my treatment".

Rangoli Chandel reacts

I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn’t take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and....(contd) https://t.co/7Fo8trvXLT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 20, 2020

(Contd)... night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 20, 2020

In an interview with a media publication, Ranaut explained that she was still struggling to get film projects when her sister, Rangoli was attacked. Exclaiming that her financial set-back at that time added to further worries, the Queen actor informed that a total of 54 surgeries has to be performed.

Ranaut concluded saying that although she had to 'struggle' a lot during that period, it is due to 'those times' that she is now a strong independent woman today.

Rangoli is an acid-attack survivor who has had to go through 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years after a man attacked her with over a liter of acid. Previously, in a series of tweets, Rangoli revealed that the attacker's name is Avinash Sharma and studied in the same college as her. She said that it was 'The biggest mistake' of her life that she let the threats slide by and didn't approach the police or parents. Narrating the story, Rangoli said that it only took 'One second' for him to throw acid on her.

Hi Arzita, my attacker’s name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn’t share same feelings, he would tell people some day he will merry me...(contd) https://t.co/Z7TMTUIwuz — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

(Contd)... I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of ....and just than in one second CHAPPAK.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

