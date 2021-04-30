Rangoli Chandel Shares Throwback Picture Of Her Son With Kangana, Fans Call Them Cuties

Rangoli Chandel is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures of her sister Kangana Ranaut on social media. She recently posted a throwback image on the social networking site which featured her little son Prithvi, sitting on Kangana's lap. Here is everything you need to know about Rangoli Chandel's latest IG post and more.

Rangoli Chandel's Instagram post

Kangana Ranaut's elder sister Rangoli took to Instagram earlier today to share a throwback picture. She posted an image where her little son Prithvi can be seen sitting on Kangana's lap. By the looks of it, it seemed like the Ranaut family had gone for an outing when the picture was taken, and both Kangana and her nephew could be seen wearing cozy winter clothes. Rangoli's caption read, "Prithu asks me every day!! Mumma hum Mumbai kab Jayenge Maasiâ¤ï¸ ke paas ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ #throwbackpic ðŸ¥°."

Fan reactions on Rangoli's Instagram post

Rangoli has a following of 62.6k people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 3k likes within a few minutes of sharing it. Fans and followers bombarded the comments section with praises for the Queen star and stated that the nephew-aunt pair looked adorable. While one of Rangoli's followers wrote, "He is too cuteeeðŸ˜ðŸ¥°", another one stated, "Missing maasi..so cute...ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜"

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handles in order to urge her followers to register for the vaccination. In her Twitter post, Kangana Ranaut started by saying that this pandemic has affected people across the globe and has caused severe damage. But due to this damage, several people now feel demotivated, sad and have become negative. Talking about this negativity, Kangana said that now is not the time for self-pity. She concluded the 2-minute-long video by saying that she would get vaccinated along with her family, friends, and staff members and everyone should do the same.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

On the work front, Kangana was gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. However, amid rising Coronavirus cases in India, the makers have postponed the release of the film and in a statement, they wrote that even though it was ready to hit the screens on April 23, they have to postpone it keeping the current situation in mind. Apart from this, the actor also has Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal and Tejas in the pipeline.

