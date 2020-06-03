Rangoli Chandel Thanks Sister Kangana For Helping Design Her New House- Villa Pegasus

Rangoli Chandel recently shared a couple of snaps of her luxurious house in the mountains. In the post, she mentioned details of her house and how actor Kangana Ranaut helped set up everything in the house. She also added that the house was called Villa Pegasus which is named after the immortal winged horse from Greek mythology. Rangoli went on to add that even though the two sisters have a very different taste, Kangana managed to decorate the house the way Rangoli wanted.

The name of the house takes inspiration from their Mumbai home

Rangoli mentioned in her post that the new house was a dream come true and was named after the building she and her husband stayed in while in Mumbai. She decided to name the house as such because that is where Rangoli and her husband started their married life and had their son. In a recent interview with a media outlet, Rangoli mentioned how Kangana decorated almost everything in the house. She said that even though Kangana's style was rustic, vintage and old, she still managed to meet her (Rangoli) standards which were the exact opposite. The house has a lot of woodwork and light colours and looks very elegant. She called the house a blessing and also mentioned that everything in her house was made and bought in India.

In another post, Rangoli thanked Kangana and called her a doll for helping them out. She also mentioned that she bought all local material for the construction of the house and also for the interiors. She wrote that Indian brands were much better in quality and affordable compared to foreign brands and that everyone should try buying Indian brands. Many fans seemed to agree with Rangoli Chandel's opinion in the comments section.

Rangoli Chandel seems to be keeping busy during the lockdown as she furnishes her new house. Kangana Ranaut is also keeping herself busy as her team uploads frequent updates about her. In a post on Instagram, Kangana was seen getting a head massage from her relative sitting under the sun. She also uploaded videos of her working out and staying fit amidst the lockdown. The actor was last seen in the film Manikarnika.

Promo Pic Credit: Rangoli Chandel's Instagram

