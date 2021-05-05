Rangoli Chandel To Sue Indie Designer After Latter Bans Kangana Ranaut From His Label

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, on Tuesday, took to the story session of her social media handle and slammed fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu, after they announced that they are cutting all professional ties with Kangana. In a series of Instagram stories, addressing the same issue, Rangoli asserted that she will sue them. In her first story snap, Rangoli shared the screenshot of Anand Bhushan tweet and wrote, "Even I want to sue you if you were using Kangana's pics illegally".

On the other hand, Rangoli Chandel's story session also featured a note. While calling Anand Bhushan a "small-time designer", Chandel added that he is using "India's top actress name" to promote himself. In her note, she further added that she has "decided to sue him" and he will have to prove in the court how and where Kangana had any endorsement with him that he is claiming to disassociate himself. "See you in the court", read an except of Rangoli's note.

Rangoli slams Anand Bhushan:

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended

On Tuesday, micro-blogging site Twitter permanently suspended Kangana Ranaut, stating she had repeatedly violated its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour. Soon after it, fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu took to their social media handle to announce that they were removing all her images from their social media channels and pledged never to work with her.

"In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech," Bhushan wrote on Twitter.

Hours later the Tanu weds Manu actor's Twitter account was suspended, in a statement, the actor accused "white people" of 'feeling entitled to enslave a brown person. Giving a reply to the social media platform, Kangana stated that there are many platforms she can use to raise her voice, including her own art in the form of cinema.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.