Rangoli Chandel's Heartfelt Wishes For Sister Kangana: 'She Is Like Spring & Wild As Wind'

Kangana Ranaut thrilled her fans with the trailer of the upcoming political drama Thalaivi where she can be seen in the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. The trailer was released on her birthday as fans wished her and also praised the intriguing trailer. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel wished her on her birthday and shared a series of joyful moments.

Rangoli Chandel wishes sister Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli took to Instagram and expressed love for her sister, she wrote, "when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold our spring baby came down to earth, she is a bit like spring, & wild as the wind but her love and care is so deep and exceptional that am feeling so emotional just thinking about that .... you are our heartbeat & lifeline. Have a wonderful day my dear sister. Happiest birthday."

Kangana Ranaut who was touched by the beautiful words of her sister thanked her and wrote, "Thank you Rangs..." The actress who looks promising in the Thalaivi trailer entices viewers with her retro looks and filmy career which is followed by an insight into her struggles while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state. Citing a tale of love, loss, struggle, and power, Thalaivi harps on a range of emotions to offer the perfect mix of content and entertainment. Panning out a journey of 30 years of Jayalalithaa's life Thalaivi assures a gripping story, impactful performances, and entertaining soundtracks.

The Thalaivi trailer is the best gift that fans of the actress could receive on her birthday. Apart from releasing the trailer, the makers of Kangana's upcoming film Tejas also shared her look like the female airforce pilot while wishing her. Taking to their Twitter handle, RSVP movies shared a still of Kangana from the movie where she is seen donning an air force uniform. Meanwhile, Rangoli also hailed her sister's victory recently at the 67th National Awards where Kangana won her 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga. Rangoli congratulated her talented sister on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Can you believe this? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both...Best actress ever my dearest sis!!! Best birthday gift ever to my sister." (sic).

(Image Credit: Rangoli R Chandeli/ Instagram)

