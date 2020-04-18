Post Rangoli Chandel's Account Suspension, Her Parody Account Takes Twitter By Storm

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's official Twitter handle was recently suspended due to several celebrities reporting her tweets. Chandel often takes to Twitter to express herself. After her official Twitter handle was suspended, a parody account has been created and it is taking social media by storm. Read on to know more about Rangoli Chandel's fake account here:

Rangoli’s parody account takes Twitter by storm

Post-Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspension, a parody account was created, and it is getting very popular on Twitter. This account has Rangoli's photo as its display picture and is named as 'Rangoli Ch**ail'. Its user name is 'Khuraf**tiHun'. This account has over 1500 followers within a day. It has several tweets that are considered hilarious by followers. The account has also cleared that it is not the real Rangoli Chandel so there is no need of abusing.

In the 'About Me' section it is written, "Mai sirf ***** phelana janti hun | parody." It has pinned a tweet that says suspending her account is not enough. There should be an FIR registered against her for openly inciting violence. Here is the tweet, along with some other tweets from the account:

I think suspending my account is not enough.



An FIR should be lodged against me for openly inciting the violence and calling for genocide. — Rangoli Chudail (@KhurafaatiHun) April 16, 2020

Actually the truth is I'm graduated from WhatsApp University



As I'm berozgar, I spit venom against Muslims for Rs2/tweet and to seek some attention. — Rangoli Chudail (@KhurafaatiHun) April 14, 2020

Doosro ko slam to ese karti hun

Jese khud badi Qabil hun! — Rangoli Chudail (@KhurafaatiHun) April 15, 2020

Remember when everyone knew pro wrestling was fake and they finally admitted it and the fans didn't care and continued to watch anyway?



We're almost there with politics and the media.

-David Sutcliffe — Rangoli Chudail (@KhurafaatiHun) April 13, 2020

