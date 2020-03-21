Rani Mukerji Birthday: Films Where She Lit Up The Screen With A Guest Appearance

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Mardaani 2, will celebrate her 42nd birthday on March 21, 2020. Throughout her career, Rani Mukerji has worked in numerous projects that highlighted the state of women in a patriarchal society. Apart from her social-drama films, Rani Mukerji has left a lasting impression on the audience with her commercial-masala movies. The Bunty Aur Babli actor's presence as a guest appearance has also lightened up the screen. Here are a few films where Rani Mukerji's glimpse caught the attention of the audience.

Times when Rani Mukerji played a guest appearance

Kal Ho Naa Ho

The Karan Johar directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta was released in 2003. The film received a positive response from the audience and the critics. But apart from the storyline and the performances of the lead cast, the song Mahi Ve grabbed the attention of many eyeballs. The real-life cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol made a special guest appearance in the song.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om directed by Farah Khan introduced Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. The film set the box-office on fire. One of the songs of the film, Deewangi Deewangi features many Bollywood celebs. Among others, the 'Mardaani' actor also flaunted her glamourous avatar in the song.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma marked her debut with 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The star cast of the film bagged many praises and immense love from the audiences. For one of the songs in the film, titled Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte, Rani shook her leg with the lead actor. Apart from her, Kajol, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta were also featured in the song.

