Rani Mukerji Cuts Cake, Poses With Paparazzi Ahead Of Birthday

Rani Mukerji stepped out today to celebrate her incoming birthday on 21 March, with the paparazzi. For the small celebration, she cut a cake and was even seen feeding it to those present there. Rani Mukherji will turn 45 years old tomorrow.

Rani celebrates with the paps

Rani Mukerji stepped out looking casual in a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. Her simple look was completed with a pair of a spectacles and a neat bun. She walked up to the cake table and smiled for the paparazzi as she cut the cake. Post cutting the cake, she also fed some of it to those around her.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's last release at the box office was Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, which released on 17 March. She appears to have been in a back-and-forth hiatus from Bollywood, appearing in a limited number of films. The film is based on the real life story of Sagarika Bhattacharya. It depicts Bhattacharya's life in Norway with her 2 children, who were taken away from her by the Norwegian Child Protective Services. The film follows Bhattacharya's lengthy legal battle in Norway to have her children given back to her. Rani plays the titular role.

Controversy around the film

The film got embroiled in controversy right before its release. The invite extended to the Norwegian ambassador to India, by the makers of the film, for a screening, backfired. Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund immediately expressed issue over the content of the film with regards to how Norway had been portrayed. Frydenlund immediately published an op-ed speaking against the narrative shown in the film.

The makers' response

Producer Nikkhil Advani responded with a short note stating that the behaviour was tolerated owing to the Indian culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Also attached was a video of the real Sagarika Bhattacharya condemning the Ambassador's stance and supporting the narrative of the film. The Bollywood actress has not yet broken her silence on the matter.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway despite the initial controversy, has been performing well both critically and commercially.

