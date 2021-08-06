Rani Mukerji Flies Out Of India To Shoot For Upcoming Film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Famous for her roles in No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, Mardani and others, Rani Mukerji has now left India for the shoot of her next film. The actor will star in the much-awaited film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film will be directed by Ashima Chibber, who was also the director of the film, Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Rani Mukerji’s role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

As per a press release, Mukerji is all set to begin the shoot for her upcoming film in the next few days. The role she will take up in the film will be completely author-backed. Rani Mukerji has prepared for her role intensively and will be shooting for it outside India for over a month. The actor has been eager to start shooting for the film, which is close to her heart.

About Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The press release also mentioned that Rani Mukerji’s all-new film will revolve around a mother’s battle against an entire country. With her debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, the actor will now star in a film about child welfare. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on a true story of an Indian couple’s child who was taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services, back in 2011.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, the film is about human resilience and is dedicated to all the mothers out there. During the announcement of the film, the actor mentioned that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway script was one of the most amazing ones she had read in a long time. The script was what gravitated her towards taking up the role in the film.

Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Apart from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani Mukerji will also be seen in the sequel of the 2005 film, Bunty Aur Babli. The actor will be paired opposite Saif Ali Khan and the duo will play the roles of the original Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari on the other hand will portray the new Bunty Aur Babli in the upcoming film, whose release was postponed owing to the rising COVID cases in the country.

Picture Credits: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.